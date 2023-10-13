Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.98. 1,235,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,138. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.