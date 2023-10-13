Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.57. 397,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

