Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

