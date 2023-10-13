Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 1,807,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,509,205. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

