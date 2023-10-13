Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 407,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

