Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,498,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,427,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $811.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

