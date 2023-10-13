Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $63.10. 395,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,766. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

