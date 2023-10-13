Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. 1,188,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

