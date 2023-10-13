Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,235,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Ambev by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 41,739,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,733,000 after buying an additional 1,990,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,312,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,401,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,497,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

