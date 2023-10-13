Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 206.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 276,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,920. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.