Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 2,192,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

