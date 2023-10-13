Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,205. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.14 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.37. The company has a market cap of $303.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

