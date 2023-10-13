Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,412 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,774. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

