Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,768 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 884,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,696. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

