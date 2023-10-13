Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.81. 52,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.64. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

