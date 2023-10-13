Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

