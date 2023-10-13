Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.57. 175,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

