Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

LMT stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 204,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

