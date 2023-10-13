Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VLO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 787,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,036. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

