Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 157,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

