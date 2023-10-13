Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.