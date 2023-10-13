Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.47. 733,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

