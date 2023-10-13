Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,919. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.52 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

