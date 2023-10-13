Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.01). Approximately 48,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 332,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($2.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.61. The company has a market capitalization of £402.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.