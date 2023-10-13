Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.83 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.