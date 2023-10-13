Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 140.35 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 232 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.64.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
