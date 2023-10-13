Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $30.21.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $113,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.