HSBC Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,800 ($83.23) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,600 ($68.54) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of COIHY opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Croda International has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $45.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

