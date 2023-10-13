HSBC Upgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

DG traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

