HSBC Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to “Buy”

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

PBR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

