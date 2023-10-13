HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 179 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68.

HubSpot stock opened at $456.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in HubSpot by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.56.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

