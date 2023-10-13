Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €61.68 ($64.93) and last traded at €60.52 ($63.71). Approximately 346,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.48 ($63.66).

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

