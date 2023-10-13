IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.83. 24,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.66 and its 200-day moving average is $485.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

