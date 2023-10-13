IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $66.74

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.74, but opened at $64.47. IES shares last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IES

IES Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in IES by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.