IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.33 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

