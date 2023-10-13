IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.75.

Hershey Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $186.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

