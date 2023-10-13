IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

