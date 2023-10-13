IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,016 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.43 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

