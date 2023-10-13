IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.69 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

