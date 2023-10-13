IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock worth $1,501,534. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Block Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.