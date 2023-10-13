IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after buying an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

