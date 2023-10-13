IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

A opened at $108.91 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

