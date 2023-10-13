IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 121.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 171,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

