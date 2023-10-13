IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $224,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 12,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ECL opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
