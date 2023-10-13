IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 10,104 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

