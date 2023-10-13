IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 555 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $444.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.97 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.