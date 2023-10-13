IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 908 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $447.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.