IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $300.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.55 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

