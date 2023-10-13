Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.49. 260,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.49 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

