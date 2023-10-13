Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.73 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

